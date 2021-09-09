Apology over Police Scotland's M9 crash death failures
- Published
Scotland's justice secretary has issued an apology over the "serious failures" in police call handling which contributed to a woman's death after a car crash on the M9 in 2015.
Keith Brown told the families of Lamara Bell and John Yuill that he was "deeply sorry" for what had happened.
Police Scotland has been fined £100,000 for its call-handling failures.
It took officers three days to arrive at the scene after an initial call was not entered into the force's IT system.
By then, driver Mr Yuill had died and his girlfriend Ms Bell was seriously hurt. She later died in hospital.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told on Tuesday that the mother-of-two would probably have survived if she had been found sooner.
The justice secretary apologised to her family in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.
Mr Brown also confirmed that the lord advocate had started work on a fatal accident inquiry into the tragedy.