Cyclist dies after crash with car at Stirling roundabout
A cyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car near Stirling.
The accident happened on the A84 at the Craigforth roundabout at about 14:10.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for more than three hours.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
