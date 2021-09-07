Police Scotland admits failures over M9 crash death
- Published
Police Scotland has admitted that failures in its call handling system "materially contributed" to a young woman's death following a car crash on the M9 six years ago.
It took officers three days to arrive at the scene after a farmer had reported the accident.
By then, driver John Yuill was dead and his girlfriend Lamara Bell was seriously hurt. She died in hospital.
The force has now pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety Act.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Police Scotland had admitted "corporate criminal liability".
It admitted that between 1 April 2013 and 1 March 2016 it failed to provide a reliable call handling system, failed to ensure it was not vulnerable to unacceptable risks caused by human error, and failed to ensure that all relevant information reported by the public was recorded on an IT system.
As a result, on 5 July 2015 a police officer at the Bilston Glen call-handling centre failed to record on an IT system the report from a farmer that a car was at the bottom of an embankment off the M9 near Stirling.
That led to Ms Bell and her boyfriend Mr Yuill lying in the car for three days, "unaided and exposed to the elements".
The force admitted that the delay "materially contributed" to Ms Bell's death in hospital on 12 July at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.