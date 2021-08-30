Special Olympics winner caught with abuse images for second time
A Special Olympics gold medallist who was caught downloading child abuse images for a second time has avoided a jail sentence.
Former assistant Scout leader Andrew Gray used his Nintendo DS to find the images without his parents finding out.
Gray was placed under supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
Dundee Sheriff Court was told the 42-year-old was convicted of a similar offence in 2016.
Gray won gold in the 25-metre butterfly at the 2007 games in Shanghai.
Sheriff Gregor Murray said the latest case was "troubling", given Gray had reoffended "very soon" after completing his previous community-based sentence.
He said: "What you did was deliberately designed to prevent your parents, who were monitoring your internet use, from knowing what you were doing."
He told Gray that he would only be allowed to send him to prison for a very brief period because of the low number of images recovered - around 30 - and the fact he pled guilty at an early stage and would be entitled to a discount.
Sheriff Murray said: "I am persuaded - just - that there is an alternative to custody in your case."
Gray was given a community-based sentence in 2016 after being caught with hundreds of child sex abuse images.
He was placed under supervision for three years, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.