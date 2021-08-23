Woman, 23, dies in Tayside road crash near Ardler
A 23-year-old woman has died following a crash in Tayside.
A blue Vauxhall Corsa left the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar road, near Ardler, and struck a tree at about 17:15 on Sunday.
The woman, a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old male driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses, or drivers with dashcam footage, to make contact.
Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.
"We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident."
