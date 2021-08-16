Man who raped girls in Thurso and Dundee jailed
A man who raped and sexually assaulted two girls has been jailed for 11 years at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Michael Waribo, 49, attacked his first victim in Thurso, Caithness, when she was 10 years old, and also assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
He told one of the girls she would go to jail if she reported him to the authorities.
A judge told Waribo, formerly of Dundee, he had been found guilty of "appalling sexual offences".
His offending began in May 2008 and continued until May 2019.
Waribo had earlier denied a string of charges during a trial but was convicted of four rape offences, a crime of indecent conduct to a child and two charges of assault to the danger of victims' lives.
Sentencing Waribo, judge Lord Harrower said: "I cannot begin to express in words the damage you have done to them."
But the judge said he could acknowledge the courage the victims had shown in coming forward to give evidence against their abuser.
Lord Harrower told Waribo he had to take into account the age of the girls at the time and the psychological damage inflicted and added: "A significant custodial sentence is inevitable."
Waribo has been placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.