Humza Yousaf launches legal action over Dundee nursery 'discrimination'
- Published
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and his wife have launched legal action against a Dundee nursery claiming it discriminated against their daughter.
Mr Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla said Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry said it had no availability after applying for two-year-old Amal.
They said applications submitted by friends and family for "white Scottish-sounding names" were accepted.
The nursery denies the allegation and said it will "respond in due course."
The couple's solicitor Aamer Anwar said it was alleged that Ms El-Nakla and her daughter were "subjected to direct discrimination" in breach of the Equality Act 2010.
Mr Anwar said an action would be raised at Dundee Sheriff Court if settlement proposals, a public apology, and compensation paid to an anti-racist charity, were not made within two weeks.
Mr Anwar said: "It is alleged that when on three separate occasions, (beginning with Nadia El-Nakla) attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with an Asian/Muslim name, the applicant was told to complete a registration form, and then were told no spaces were available.
"Following the above refusals, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with a "white- sounding", non-Muslim name.
"On all three separate occasions a nursery place was offered, and spaces were offered without the registration form being completed."
Little Scholars said previously that it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently".
A spokesman for the nursery said it had received correspondence from the couple's solicitor.
He added: "Little Scholars is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and we are deeply saddened that anyone would think otherwise.
"Our owners are themselves of Asian heritage, and for more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds."