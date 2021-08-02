Police close A9 north of Dunkeld after three-car collision
- Published
Police have closed the A9 in Perthshire after a crash involving three vehicles.
The road was closed in both directions north of Dunkeld following the collision at about 17:00 on Monday.
Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route and police said the road would remain closed for some time.
There was no immediate information about casualties.
UPDATE❗️⌚️19:40#A9 CLOSED⛔️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 2, 2021
The A9 remains CLOSED both ways north of Dunkeld and will be for some time due to an RTC. Emergency services on scene.#UseAltRoute meantime.@NWTrunkRoads @PerthandKinross pic.twitter.com/4jBjDQOgCq
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.