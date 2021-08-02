BBC News

Police close A9 north of Dunkeld after three-car collision

Police have closed the A9 in Perthshire after a crash involving three vehicles.

The road was closed in both directions north of Dunkeld following the collision at about 17:00 on Monday.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route and police said the road would remain closed for some time.

There was no immediate information about casualties.

