Blair Drummond Safari Park cleared over animal welfare allegations
- Published
A four-month investigation into animal welfare at Blair Drummond Safari Park has found "no ongoing issues."
The probe was launched in March after complaints about the deaths of four animals between 2016 and 2020.
The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Biaza) said many of the complaints were historical and improvements had already been made.
The park said the findings ended a "deeply upsetting time" for its keepers and staff.
Biaza said some procedures and processes at the park needed to improve and has placed it under mentorship for three years.
The Scottish Sun reported in June that two lionesses died after being mauled by a male lion introduced into their pride in 2016.
The newspaper reported that the deaths of a lemur and a nilgai antelope - both of which were attacked by other animals - were also being investigated.
The Biaza investigation included park inspections, staff interviews and process reviews.
The park's owner Hector Muir said: "The team participated fully with the investigation, and we were confident throughout that the outcome would be positive.
"This has been the case."
Biaza chief executive Dr Jo Judge said: "I am pleased that our robust and comprehensive whistleblowing procedure has been followed through to its conclusion and confident that the outcome is appropriate and proportional."