Humza Yousaf reports nursery over discrimination fears
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has reported a nursery to care watchdogs over concerns it discriminated against his daughter.
Mr Yousaf said Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry claimed it had no availability when his wife applied for a space for two-year-old Amal.
But he said applications submitted by friends and family for "White Scottish-sounding names" were accepted.
The nursery has strenuously denied any allegations of discrimination.
It said it would "absolutely welcome" a Care Inspectorate investigation, and that it had "nothing to hide."
Following the initial concerns from Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, a Daily Record investigation submitted applications with identical requirements to the nursery under the names Aqsa Akhtar and Susan Blake.
The newspaper said Aksa Akhtar had her application rejected, but Susan Blake's was accepted and offered spaces.
It reported that Ms El-Nakla had emailed nursery bosses in May, asking if there were any available places.
The couple alleged they were told there were "no available spaces in the nursery" - the second time they said they had been turned down.
But they claimed that when a white friend asked if there were spaces for her two-year-old son, just two days later, the nursery told her places were available on three afternoons a week.
Mr Yousaf posted on Facebook that he believed his daughter had "faced discrimination from Little Scholars Nursery either based on her ethnicity or religion.
"The nursery has had ample opportunity to provide an explanation, none has been forthcoming."
'Nothing to hide'
In a statement, Little Scholars Day Nursery said any claim that it was not open and inclusive to all was "demonstrably false".
It said that its owners were of Asian heritage and it had regularly welcomed children and staff from a range of backgrounds "including two Muslim families currently."
The nursery said: "We note Mr Yousaf's call for a Care Inspectorate investigation and this is something we would absolutely welcome.
"We have nothing to hide and look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate the policies and procedures we have in place to ensure we are a nursery that is open and welcoming to all."
The Care Inspectorate confirmed that "a concern has been raised" and it was carefully considering all information received.