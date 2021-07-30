Scotland's seventh drowning victim in a week dies in hospital
A man has died in hospital after being rescued from Loch Lubnaig on Sunday afternoon.
He is the seventh person to die in a water-related incident in Scotland since last weekend.
Police were called to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, after the 34-year-old man got into difficulty while in the water.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal."
The Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority said its deepest sympathies were with the man's friends and family.
Chief executive Gordon Watson said: "The last few days have been devastating and we are thinking of all of those connected to those who have died.
"A series of urgent meetings are being held this week to reflect on these tragedies and discuss potential further actions to improve water safety.
"We are also using our communications to raise awareness of vital water safety advice, particularly around the risks of cold water shock and potential for sudden changes in the depth of water.
"We ask everyone to take a moment to read about these risks and help us spread these important messages to as many people as possible."
Rescue teams have described last weekend as "the worst in memory" after six other people died in incidents on the water.
A man, woman and boy died in Loch Lomond near Ardlui last Saturday evening.
Edina Olahova, 29, her nine-year-old son, Rana Haris Ali, and their friend Muhammad Asim Riaz were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Olahova's husband Waris Ali was rescued after trying to save his wife and son.
Mr Riaz's seven-year-old son was rescued and taken to hospital in Glasgow where he is in a critical condition.
It came hours after the death of an 11-year-old boy in a river near Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire.
The body of a 13-year-old boy was also recovered from the River Clyde near Lanark on Sunday, while a 16-year-old boy died near the pier at Balloch Country Park on Friday.