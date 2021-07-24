Large stones stolen from wall at Torwood Castle
A number of large stones have been stolen from a wall at a ruined 16th Century castle near Falkirk.
Police Scotland said thieves had damaged a 2m (6ft 7in) section of wall while taking the stones from Torwood Castle on Glen Road.
The Category A listed building dates back to about 1566 and is owned by a charitable trust.
The theft of the stones, from a wall surrounding a monument, took place at some point between 1 July and 18 July.
The castle, near Glenbervie Golf Course, consists of a main block with a short wing attached, forming an L-shape.
Forth Valley Police Division said the wall is believed to have been built at the same time as the castle and the stones are of "historical value".
The building is now "derelict and overgrown" and is used for farm storage, according to Historic Environment Scotland.
Police Scotland has appealed to anyone with information about the theft to contact them, quoting incident number 1713.