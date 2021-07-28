Etape Caledonia: 'Pandemic and potatoes' lead to bike race route reversal
- Published
A combination of "pandemic and potatoes" has led to cyclists in this year's Etape Caledonia taking a reversal of its usual route.
The 85-mile challenge around Highland Perthshire was moved from May to September due to lockdown.
But the new date has led to the event clashing with peak potato harvesting season in the region.
Reversing the route will allow roads to reopen earlier and minimise disruption to the harvesters' work.
Organisers said the route reversal would be a "once in a lifetime opportunity."
About 5,700 cyclists are expected to take part in the event, which starts and ends in Pitlochry, and has been running since 2007.
Participants will set off from Pitlochry in the early hours as usual, but will now head south towards Logierait through Aberfeldy, then north towards Schiehallion.
Cyclists taking part in the full challenge will loop around Loch Rannoch before heading back towards Pitlochry along the banks of Loch Tummel.
Organisers LimeLight Sports said the new date was intended to give the event the "best chances of going ahead" and to allow unrestricted access to Pitlochry's vaccination hub.
It said the decision to reverse the route was reached following consultation with the local community and Perth & Kinross Council.
LimeLight Sports managing director James Robinson said: "Over the years, participants have suggested to us the possibility of doing the route in reverse.
"Now, thanks to this rather exceptional and unusual combination of potatoes and a pandemic, this year's participants will be able to take advantage of that once in a lifetime opportunity to cycle the route in reverse."