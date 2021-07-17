Mass testing as Covid outbreak hits Perth Prison
- Published
An outbreak of coronavirus has hit a Scottish prison, with nearly 100 inmates affected so far.
The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said 97 prisoners at HMP Perth had tested positive for the virus.
All inmates are having to self-isolate while mass testing gets under way.
They will not have access to courts, lawyers, family visits and cannot use the gym but will be allowed fresh air and showers as well as use of mobile phones.
The SPS said a "significant number" of affected prisoners did not have symptoms.
HMP Perth holds an average of 678 prisoners per day and is home to male offenders on remand and short and long-term offenders, including prisoners serving life sentences and sex offenders.
An SPS spokesman said: "The safety and wellbeing of all those living and working in our establishments is a priority for the Scottish Prison Service."
A further update will be provided on Monday, the spokesman added.