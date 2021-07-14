Boy, 14, charged over sexual assault of seven-year-old in Broughty Ferry
A 14-year-old boy has been charged over the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Tayside.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening near Castle Green playpark in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
Police Scotland said the boy was arrested on Tuesday and has now been charged.
A joint report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and Children's Reporter.
Det Insp Gail Hill said: "We understand that this has been a distressing incident for those involved and an emotive incident felt by the whole local community.
"I would ask now that the public act responsibly and are mindful to the ongoing live legal proceedings in this case.
"I would like to thank the community and all who assisted while our investigations have been ongoing."