Boy, 14, arrested over sexual assault of seven-year-old girl at park
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted near a playpark in Tayside.
The incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Castle Green Playpark in Broughty Ferry.
Police Scotland said the teenager was arrested then released pending further investigation.
Officers reassured the local community that their inquires so far suggested it was an isolated incident.
Detective Inspector Gail Hill said previously: "This was a distressing incident for the child involved and her family.
"We are thoroughly investigating to establish the full circumstances and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area."