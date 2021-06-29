Woman sexually assaulted in Dundee city centre
Police have appealed for information after a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Dundee city centre.
A member of the public found the woman in a state of distress at about 22:20 on Saturday in Nethergate, near South Tay Street and Park Place.
Police said the assault was understood to have happened in the area at some point between 21:15 and when the woman was discovered.
Detectives said CCTV showed a number of people were in the area at the time.
Det Insp Graeme Wishart said: "I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance."