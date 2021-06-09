Murder probe after man found dead in Perth flat
A murder investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a flat in Perth.
The body of Ian Menzies, 55, was discovered after emergency services were called to the property in Scott Street at about 20:50 on Monday.
Police said his death was being treated as murder, and they were following a positive line on inquiry.
Mr Menzies' family described him as the "best Dad, Grandad and brother in the world".
In a statement, they said: "He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed. As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family."
Det Insp Gary Winter, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email or phone 101 quoting reference number 3859 of 7 June.