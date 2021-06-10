Man arrested in London over Perth murder investigation
- Published
Police have arrested a man in London in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man in Perth.
Detectives launched a murder investigation after the body of Ian Menzies was found in a flat in Scott Street on Monday evening.
Officers said a 36-year-old man has now been arrested in the London area in connection with the case.
Police Scotland said there would be a continued police presence in Perth for the next few days.
Mr Menzies' family described him as the "best dad, grandad and brother in the world".
In a statement, they said: "He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family. Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed. As you can understand, this is a traumatic time for us as a family."