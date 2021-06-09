Call probe into Blair Drummond Safari Park deaths
- Published
A wildlife charity has called for an independent investigation into animal deaths at Blair Drummond Safari Park.
Born Free claimed the deaths showed failings which the current inspection system did not address.
It comes after the body representing zoos around the UK announced it was investigating deaths at the safari park near Stirling.
A spokeswoman for the park said that the welfare of its animals was of "paramount importance."
It follows reports in The Scottish Sun that two lionesses died after being mauled by a male lion introduced into their pride in 2016.
The newspaper reported that the deaths of a lemur and a nilgai antelope - both of which were attacked by other animals - were also being investigated.
Born Free has called on the Scottish government to launch a "fully independent, transparent investigation."
'Systemic problems'
The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (Biaza) says it is investigating complaints about the park.
Dr Mark Jones, head of policy at Born Free, said: "It seems the tragedies at Blair Drummond are indicative of systemic problems that have been ongoing for some years, but which the zoo inspection system has failed to address."
Dr Jones said previous inspections had not raised concerns about animal escapes or problems with "compatible social groups".
Born Free claimed this indicated problems with the inspection process.
Dr Jones continued: "We urge the Scottish government to launch a fully independent, transparent investigation, and to develop requirements and inspection processes for zoos that will ensure these kinds of tragedies can never be repeated."
A spokeswoman for Blair Drummond Safari Park said: "Animal welfare is of paramount importance here at the safari park and any claims of wrongdoing are always taken seriously.
"Biaza recently conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations with the full support of the team at Blair Drummond."
A Biaza spokesman said: "Biaza is currently investigating complaints made about Blair Drummond Safari Park.
"We cannot comment further while an investigation is under way."
A Scottish government spokesman said: "While it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation, it's important to note that we take animal welfare very seriously and are committed to ensuring the highest standards in Scotland.
"We are currently working with the UK and other devolved governments, and the Zoo Expert Committee, to review the Standards of Modern Zoo Practice document, which will be consulted on in due course."