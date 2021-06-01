Covid test plea to Stirling cocktail bar customers
- Published
Customers of a Stirling cocktail bar have been urged to get tested for Covid-19 after it was linked to a number of cases of the virus.
The appeal is aimed at people who visited the Tingle Bar in King Street between 21 and 26 May.
NHS Forth Valley said students from "several educational establishments" are believed to have visited the bar during that time.
The health board said it was "vitally important" to contact the customers.
It said one case of the variant which originated in India was recorded in the positive cases linked to the bar.
NHS Forth Valley consultant in public health, Dr Henry Prempeh, said: "This variant is highly transmissible and we are working closely with environmental health colleagues from Stirling Council and our local test and protect team to stem this outbreak."
PCR Covid-19 testing is available at the Engine Shed behind Stirling railway station, and Stirling University campus.
It can be also be booked online or through NHS Inform on 0800 028 2816.