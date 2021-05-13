Man jailed for killing pedestrian in Dundee hit-and-run
- Published
A teenage driver who killed a pedestrian as he walked across a road in Dundee has been jailed for 20 months.
Kyle McLachlan, who was uninsured and only had a provisional licence, was driving a BMW M4 car when he struck father-of-two Scott Millar.
Mr Millar, 33, sustained fatal head injuries, but McLachlan failed to stop after the collision in May 2018.
McLachlan, who is now 20, was also banned from driving for five years.
His co-accused Finlay Hutchison, 21, who admitted allowing McLachlan to drive the car, was fined £2,000 and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.
Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson, for McLachlan, said: "He has asked me to apologise to all the family and friends of Mr Millar.
"He deeply regrets what he did. He is thoroughly ashamed of his conduct."
McLachlan previously admitted causing Mr Millar's death by dangerous driving.
He also admitted failing to stop after the incident, driving while not accompanied by a qualified driver, and without insurance.
Flashing lights
Hutchison also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by telling police that he had not given the car keys to anyone and had not given anyone permission to drive the car.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard previously that McLachlan had collected the keys for the car and picked up Hutchison, before dropping him off.
Mr Millar was seen crossing Dundee's Argyllgait at about 01:15 when he was struck by the BMW driven by McLachlan.
McLachlan drove on, but a witness followed him in his vehicle, flashing his lights and sounding the horn until McLachlan pulled up.
Advocate depute Ashley Edwards QC told the court: "The accused, McLachlan, failed to take any evasive action prior to the collision."
Significant injury
A number of people went to the aid of Mr Millar after he was struck.
He was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital but died later.
The court heard that at the time of the collision McLachlan, then aged 17, held a provisional driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.
He had convictions for taking a car without consent, driving without insurance and without a licence.
Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told the men at the High Court in Edinburgh that no sentence the court could pass could compensate for the death of Mr Millar.