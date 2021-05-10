'Amazing' response to rebuild gutted Loch Leven birdwatching site
An appeal to rebuild a popular Loch Leven birdwatching spot destroyed by fire has raised almost £30,000.
NatureScot's Mill Hide on the edge of Kinross was gutted by the blaze, which was believed to have been started deliberately, in February.
The money was raised on crowdfunding site MyParkScotland.
The original hide, built in 2011, cost about £35,000, and NatureScot has committed to make up any financial shortfall to rebuild it.
The Mill hide had won awards for its architecture and design.
NatureScot said the charred remains of the hide were removed in early March, and the site fenced off for public safety.
The foundations survived the fire and will support the replacement structure.
NatureScot's reserve manager Neil Mitchell said the response from the local community and general public to the fundraising appeal had been "amazing."
He said: "Given this bird watching site's popularity and fantastic loch side location near Kinross, we are determined to replace the hide as soon as possible."