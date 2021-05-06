Enchanted Forest at Faskally Wood cancelled for second year
One of Perthshire's most annual popular attractions has been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic.
The Enchanted Forest's organisers said they had made the decision with "heavy hearts and great sadness."
The sound and light show at Faskally Wood, Pitlochry attracted 80,000 visitors when it was last held in 2019.
The organisers said the financial risk of proceeding with the 2021 event and potentially having to cancel was "too considerable."
The Enchanted Forest was first created in October 2002 near Dunkeld, and has been based in Pitlochry since 2005.
The next event has been provisionally planned for September and October next year.
In a statement, the organisers said: "Our beautiful home of Faskally Wood has stood proud and tall throughout this pandemic, and we hope our customers have kept safe and well.
"We are confident that we will be able to return one day, and we look forward to when that will happen."