Covid in Scotland: Rewind Scotland festival cancelled for second year
Rewind Scotland is the latest festival to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
The retro music event, due to take place in Perth on 23-25 July, will not go ahead for a second year.
An announcement on the event's website said that the decision was made based on the latest guidance from the Scottish government.
It said planning a festival of the scale of Rewind was "totally implausible".
The statement added: "It is with massive disappointment that Rewind Festival HQ has to announce that the decision has been made to cancel this year's planned Rewind Scotland."
It continued: "In the rest of the UK, we have very clear guidance that states from 21 June there will be a lifting of all restrictions which gives us a timeline we can all work with regarding the other Rewind Festivals taking place. Unfortunately, we just don't have that in Scotland."
Under the Scottish government's timetable for easing restrictions, Scotland should move into level zero from the end of June.
Although it has been described as "near normal", outdoor free-standing events like festivals will have to limit numbers to 1,000.
The UK government hopes to ease restrictions on large scale events no earlier than 21 June, according to its roadmap out of lockdown.
The Scone Palace event was due to be headlined by Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet and Jimmy Sommerville's Big Band-tastic Boogie. The line-up also featured 1980s favourites Bananarama, T'Pau and Marc Almond.
Organisers considered moving the event to a later date but said there was no assurance from the Scottish government as to when the situation would change.
They said: "We are very sorry that we are not in a position to proceed this year but we will be back in 2022 to party like no other year."
Two dates in England will go ahead.
People who have tickets to the cancelled event are able to transfer to one of the other festivals roll tickets over to 2022 or obtain a refund.
It is the latest in a series of festivals in Scotland forces to cancel or postpone their events.
Glasgow's popular Summer Nights festival has been postponed and rescheduled for summer 2022.
The Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival which should have taken place at the end of July was cancelled in March after organisers said there were "still too many uncertainties" surrounding the potential Covid restrictions that may be in place.
Scotland's biggest music festival, TRNSMT, has been moved from its traditional July slot to September.