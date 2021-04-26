Police hunt man after woman raped near duck pond in Perth
Police have issued a description of a suspect after a 52-year-old woman was raped in Perth at the weekend.
The woman was attacked near the duck pond at Annat Road, in the Gannochy area, between 17:00 and 21:00 on Saturday.
The suspect was described as white, in his 40s, clean shaven, about 6ft tall, of medium build, with short brown or auburn hair.
He wore a plain grey T-shirt, camel-coloured chinos and dark brown loafers.
Det Insp Paul Riley, of Dundee CID, said: "There were groups of people out and about at the time and I am appealing to anyone who saw anything to get in touch. I am also asking anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage that could help to contact us.
