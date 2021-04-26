Team GB runner Chris Smith's family launch memorial trust
- Published
The family of a Team GB fell runner who died on a run in Perthshire last year have launched a charitable trust in his name to help promising athletes.
Chris Smith, 43, died from hypothermia after weather conditions worsened during his afternoon run in Glen Lyon last October.
An online fundraiser, which currently stands at almost £20,000, will be used for the new grant scheme.
The trust will fund equipment, travel costs to races and training camps.
Mr Smith's family said it has been launched on the six-month anniversary of his last run.
His sister Marianne said: "Whether it's a PE teacher seeking funds for a promising athlete to get running shoes, to apply to attend a mountain running event, or to join a local athletics club we are very excited to be able to support disadvantaged young people in this way.
"It is a lasting legacy for Chris. He really would have loved that we are doing this."
Tragic accident
Mr Smith's family said a website would be launched soon with details of how to apply to the trust, which has a particular focus on hill running.
An inquest in March confirmed that the runner's death was a tragic accident caused by a change in the weather.
Mr Smith, who was originally from Aberdeenshire but lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was a member of Thames Valley Harriers.
He represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.