Biker crawled up hill with broken leg to get phone signal
A motorcyclist who crawled up a hill with a broken leg to get a phone signal following an accident has been airlifted to hospital.
The man was injured beside Glen Quaich near Amulree, Perthshire shortly before 17:00 on Thursday.
Before he was able to raise the alarm himself he was spotted by a local school bus driver who called for help.
The man was airlifted by the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
The air ambulance was returning from an incident in Ayr to its base in Perth when it received the alert.
Tayside and Central Scotland Moorland Group said on its Facebook page: "Luckily this Glen is still thriving with a rural community and the air ambulance was called almost instantly.
"We can confirm the gentleman has unfortunately sustained a broken leg from his accident but other than this injury, is well."