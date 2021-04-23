Man 'critical' after being trapped under van in Montrose
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after becoming trapped underneath a van he was working on in Angus.
The incident happened in Ferry Road in Montrose at about 16:10 on Thursday.
The 43-year-old was working under the Citroen Relay van when the vehicle moved and trapped him.
Police Scotland said he was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries, with his condition described as critical, but stable.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.