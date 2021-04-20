Isle of Cumbrae recreated in video game Minecraft
- Published
The Isle of Cumbrae has been recreated in the video game Minecraft as part of a project to engage young people with the area's heritage.
Students at Abertay University in Dundee built Cumbraecraft, based on the popular Ayrshire coast tourist destination.
The game features eight lessons aimed at primary school children.
Garrison House, Lion Rock, and Cathedral of the Isles are some of the places featured on the virtual island.
Crocodile Rock, the port and the Millport library are also explorable in the game.
It has been designed to be used in both classroom and home-learning settings.
Games students Claire Monaghan, Fergus Coyne and Romain Bourdon worked on the project for three months while studying at Abertay's School of Design and Informatics.
Due to the current travel restrictions, the trio were unable to visit the island before they began their work and had to use images as their only point of reference.
The game is part of a regeneration scheme being delivered by North Ayrshire Council and Historic Environment Scotland.
The council's regeneration officer Kasia Smith said she was "thrilled" that the game was available for pupils.
She said: "Cumbrae has such a rich history and it is so important that our young people learn about their community and heritage.
"Our Millport Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme has been a real success in preserving historical elements of the island, and Cumbraecraft has allowed us to reach out to a younger audience."