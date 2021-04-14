Stolen truck joyrider jailed after police chase around Dundee
- Published
A man who led police on a high-speed chase around Dundee in a stolen two-tonne truck has been jailed for two years.
Alan Phillips was eventually caught after officers forced him off the road and overpowered him with incapacitant spray.
He drove on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights and hit a car during the pursuit around 37 streets in the city.
Phillips, 22, was also banned from driving for four-and-a-half years.
Sheriff Richard MacFarlane told him: "You have never sat a test of competency to drive.
"You don't seem to have any regard for any other human being and that might include yourself."
Phillips, from Carnoustie, admitted dangerous driving on 11 January.
He also admitted driving while disqualified, driving a stolen car, failing to stop for police and having no insurance.
Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court Phillips sped off in the stolen vehicle after being approached by officers.
She said police backed off several times during the chase for safety and watched as Phillips repeatedly drove towards oncoming traffic.
Ignored red lights
Phillips ignored red lights and went the wrong way around three roundabouts, crossed a central reservation and narrowly missed colliding head-on with a bus.
Police eventually carried out a "tactical contact" and pushed the truck into a verge to immobilise it.
Ms Apostolova said: "The accused continued to make attempts to move from the verge. They shouted at him to stop and surrender, but the officers had to smash the window.
"He tried to accelerate and escape the police, so they used Pava spray in his face which seemed to be successful."
Paul Parker-Smith, defending, said: "There is very little I can say to mitigate what was clearly an intentional piece of driving.
"For the most part the streets were deserted, although there was the encounter with the bus and a collision with another vehicle.
"The only person who was actually hurt was Mr Phillips as he was the victim of having incapacitant spray applied by police. He has himself to blame for that."