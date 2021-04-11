Rescue response to incident at Outlander Devil's Pulpit beauty spot
The emergency services have been called to a beauty spot made famous by the TV series Outlander after reports of a person falling.
Roads have been closed around Finnich Glen near Loch Lomond as police, the fire service, ambulance and a mountain rescue team deal with the incident.
Police Scotland are asking the public to avoid the area.
Up to 70,000 people a year visit the glen, known for its 70ft gorge and the Devil's Pulpit rock.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a report of concern for a person who had fallen at Finnich Glen, Stirling, around 1.10pm on Sunday.
"Officers are in attendance alongside a mountain rescue team, the fire service and ambulance service.
"The public are asked avoid the area while the incident is ongoing."
Traffic Scotland said road closures were also in place on the B834 and A809, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
As well as featuring in the TV series Outlander, the sandstone gorge has also been used for scenes in the Netflix film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and TV drama The Nest.
However, its popularity has caused major road traffic issues and fears about erosion of the site.