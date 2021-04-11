Vigil held for Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica
A vigil has been held in Bristol for a mother and her two-year-old daughter whose bodies were found in a house in Dundee.
Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica were reported missing from their home in South Gloucestershire on 1 March.
Police discovered their bodies more than two weeks later.
Fifty-year-old Andrew Innes has been charged with the murders of Ms Burke, who was 25, and Jellica.
Friends of Ms Burke and Jellica attended a vigil in their memory at Brandon Hill Park in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.
It took place on the grass below Cabot Tower, where they had previously met and enjoyed picnics together.
Candles and flowers were placed on a red blanket on the ground, along with pictures of Ms Burke and Jellica, a teddy bear and placards.
White balloons tied to a nearby tree read: "You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered."