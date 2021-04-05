Motorcyclist killed in car crash near Oban is named
A man who died when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car near Oban on Friday has been named by police.
He was 62-year-old John Campbell Dickson, from Doune near Stirling.
The crash, which involved a black Mitubishi Outlander, happened at about 15:20 on the A85 east of Connel.
Mr Dickson was taken to Lorn and Islands District and General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The road was closed for about nine hours to allow a police collision investigation to take place.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and particularly want to speak to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the accident occurred.
Insp Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland's Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson's family at this difficult time.
"We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.
"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward."