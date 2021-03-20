Dundee University Covid outbreak linked to party
More than 30 Dundee University students have tested positive for Covid-19 in an outbreak linked to a party.
A total of 36 cases have so far been identified following a gathering at a private residence.
The university said it had issued "further strong reminders" to students to comply with the rules on social distancing and meeting up.
An incident management team is working with the university to contain the outbreak.
The Dundee Evening Telegraph reported that the party took place at a student flat last Sunday, just metres from the main university campus.
Of those confirmed to have contracted Covid so far, 34 are understood to be students.
Prof Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Dundee, said: "We are deeply concerned by this outbreak of cases among some of our students, which has been linked to a gathering in a private residence.
"We are working with NHS colleagues to manage the situation and hopefully prevent further spread of the virus.
"We will support any students affected and are urging all those who may be contacted by test-and-trace to fully engage with that process.
"We have been constantly reminding all students of the need to follow all of the Covid guidelines, particularly around social gathering and the limits which are in place for us all, and we have issued further strong reminders in light of this outbreak, with the support of the Students' Association."
Contact tracing
NHS Tayside said a multi-agency incident management team (IMT) had been set up.
Public health consultant Dr Kirsty Licence, who chairs the IMT, said: "A number of students who have tested positive for Covid-19, and their close contacts are self-isolating.
"Contact tracing is continuing and it is really important that all students who have been identified as close contacts, and anyone who develops symptoms, self-isolates and books a PCR test as soon as possible."
"I would also urge students who test positive to provide information about all their recent contacts when called by Test and Protect. This information will help our contact tracing efforts to track and limit the spread of the virus.
"We are continuing to work closely with our colleagues to respond to this situation and to ensure there is support in place for students should they need it."
Last week St Andrews University in Fife said it was dealing with a "sudden and significant" rise in Covid cases among students, with more than 40 self-isolating.