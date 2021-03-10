Teenager charged after police chase crash at St Madoes
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a car crash following a police pursuit in Perthshire.
The incident took place on the A90 near St Madoes in Perthshire.
Four teenage occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
The boy is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court and the incident has been referred by Police Scotland to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
Two 14-year-old girls and another boy were injured in the crash on 20 February.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.