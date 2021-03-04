Dundee City Council supervisor stole smoke alarms to sell on eBay
- Published
A former Dundee City Council supervisor stole smoke alarms and other equipment and sold them to try to pay off a £65,000 gambling debt, a court heard.
Iain Gardyne spent almost four years stealing thousands of pounds worth of items before selling them on eBay.
He was caught after another user of the site recognised the local authority-approved equipment.
Gardyne, who subsequently resigned from his post, was sentenced to an eight-month 20:00 to 07:00 curfew.
Dundee Sheriff Court was told the former electrical contracts supervisor stole more than 200 separate items, which had an estimated value of between £5,000 and £10,000.
Gardyne, 55, admitted stealing council property between October 2015 and June last year.
He stole 93 heat alarms, 66 sensors, 40 smoke alarms and 12 heat detectors.
'Genuinely remorseful'
Gardyne claimed the items were previously used and had been taken from homes while they were being replaced by new equipment.
However, a number of the items were sold with information suggesting they were guaranteed for at least a decade from point of sale.
Jim Laverty, defending, said his client was a genuine first-time offender.
Mr Laverty said: "He understands this is a serious matter involving a breach of trust.
"He did resign, but it was very much a case of jumping before he was pushed. He is working for himself. He is genuinely remorseful."
Sheriff George Way said: "He has lost out on a good job, he has lost his reputation, and no doubt there has been a lot of stress.
"This type of breach of trust has to be quite seriously considered and severely dealt with. A custodial sentence would be justly merited."