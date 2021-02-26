Man dies after being hit by vehicle on A90 near Perth
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on a dual carriageway in Perth and Kinross.
Emergency services were called to the A90 near Kinfauns at about 15:50.
A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed while police carried out an investigation.
Officers have appealed for witnesses, particularly a man who was standing beside a green Vauxhall Astra parked in a lay-by on the eastbound carriageway.
Anyone with dashcam footage has also been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.
Sgt Paul Taylor said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstance of what happened."
The road was re-opened at about 20:30.
