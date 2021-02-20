Four in hospital after car crashes during police chase
- Published
Four people have been taken to hospital after their car crashed following a police chase in Perthshire.
The crash happened on the A90 near St Madoes at about 13:55.
Police said the car was being pursued after it failed to stop for officers on Edinburgh Road in Perth. Its four occupants were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
A spokeswoman for the force said no police vehicles were involved in the crash.
"The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing," she added.