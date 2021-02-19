Loch Leven bird watching site destroyed in 'deliberate' fire
A popular bird watching spot at Loch Leven has been destroyed in what is believed to be a deliberate fire.
The Mill hide was built in 2011 and had won awards for its architecture and design.
The NatureScot site on the edge of Kinross was gutted by the blaze on Thursday evening.
Reserve manager Neil Mitchell said they are "determined" to replace the hide as as possible
"When I went out to the site this morning I was shocked and saddened to see what has happened to the hide," he said.
"It's been completely destroyed and what's worse is we believe the fire was started deliberately.
"It was a beautiful building that has won several awards, and many visitors will have snapped views from it."
Mr Mitchell said the site had been fenced off for public safety and it was "gutting to see it destroyed".
Ch Insp Graham Binnie, of Police Scotland, said: "Starting fires deliberately is reckless, dangerous and risks lives. In this case, the bird hide has been completely, and unnecessarily, destroyed.
"We are investigating this as a deliberate act and would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area on Thursday evening, or has information to identify those responsible, to report this to us as soon as possible."