Covid in Scotland: First Bus to reduce services after Bannockburn outbreak
- Published
First Bus is reducing services out of its Bannockburn depot after a number of staff members tested positive for coronavirus.
The operator said it was reviewing its timetable to ease the pressure on staff workload following the outbreak.
As well as the positive cases, workers flagged up as close contacts have been forced to self-isolate.
First Bus said it had taken all necessary steps to minimise the risk of a spread of the infection.
A company spokesman said: "We are no different to any other business across the country as the global pandemic has once again seen a general spike in cases in recent weeks.
"We are reviewing our services to prioritise key worker journeys whilst easing the pressure on the remaining staff's workload.
"We would like to assure the public that travelling on our buses is safe and we have a number of safety measures and enhanced cleans in place."
First Bus said the positive cases had been reported to NHS Forth Valley Public Health as part of its Covid protocols.
The spokesman added: "The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority.
"All of our depots are Covid-safe sites and the necessary mitigations and procedures are in place as per the latest Scottish government advice and in line with the NHS Scotland Test and Protect tracking system, which we have actively promoted to our team to download."
NHS Forth Valley said its Test and Protect team was carrying out Covid-19 contact tracing following the Bannockburn outbreak.
It added: "All appropriate action is being taken by our public health team who are working closely with the local management team to provide advice and support."