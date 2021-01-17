BBC News

Police find body in Glenfarg in search for Santino Hogan

Police searching for a missing teenager in Perth and Kinross say they have found a body.

Police Scotland said the discovery was made in a park in Glenfarg on Sunday at about 14:00.

No formal identification has taken place, but it is believed to be that of 16-year-old Santino Hogan. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The teenager went missing from his home in the village at about 18:00 on Friday.

Officers said his family had been made aware of the discovery.

