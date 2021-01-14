Body found near farm confirmed as missing cyclist Tony Parsons
Police have confirmed that a body found close to a farm in Bridge of Orchy on Tuesday is that of missing cyclist Tony Parsons.
Mr Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a charity bike ride on 29 September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.
Detectives said the discovery was made during a detailed search of a remote area near the A82.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out in the coming days.
Two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in December in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.
Det Ch Insp Alan Sommerville said: "This is a difficult and challenging investigation given the remote location and the extreme weather conditions faced by the team.
"We will support Mr Parsons' family through this very difficult and distressing time as the investigation into his death continues.
"I would like to repeat my thanks to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far and again urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward."
The former navy officer, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the hotel at about 23:30. He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum but there were no more sightings of him after that.
Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.
Mr Parsons had caught the train to Fort William on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.