Human remains found in search for missing cyclist Tony Parsons
- Published
Police have discovered human remains during a search for a man who went missing more than three years ago during a charity cycle ride.
Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen on 29 September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.
Detectives said the discovery was made during a detailed search of a remote site close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy.
Police said that Mr Parsons' family have been made aware of the discovery.
Efforts to recover the remains will continue over the coming days before a post mortem is held to establish their identity.
Two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in December in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.
Det Ch Insp Alan Somerville said: "This is clearly a significant development and extensive work is ongoing to recover the remains and confirm their identity.
"We have informed Mr Parsons' family, who are being supported by specialist officers.
"The thoughts of everyone involved in the investigation are with them at this difficult time."
The former navy officer, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the hotel at about 23:30. He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum but there were no more sightings of him after that.
Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.
Mr Parsons had caught the train to the Highland town on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.