Teenager jailed for raping 16-year-old girl in Dundee park
A teenager who raped a 16-year-old girl in a park in Dundee has been jailed for 29 months.
Kevin Reid, 18, attacked the girl at South Road Park in the city in November 2019.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of rape following a trial.
Reid, who had denied being at the park with the girl, was convicted after DNA evidence linked him with his victim.
Judge Lady Poole told Reid, who said he had aspirations to join the Army, that he had taken advantage of his victim.
She said the girl now "suffers from low moods, doesn't go out and has a low opinion of life."
The girl told a jury during the trial at the High Court in Livingston: "Kevin was complaining about his hands being cold.
"He kept touching me on the leg and tried to roll on top of me."
In addition to being jailed, Reid was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.