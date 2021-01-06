Man jailed for killing Dundee DJ in wheelie bin attack
A man who killed a Dundee DJ after throwing a wheelie bin at him during a street confrontation has been jailed for 20 months.
Stephen Robbins, 34, attacked Ryan Barrie, who was nicknamed Mini, in the city's Benvie Gardens in March.
During the confrontation Mr Barrie was hit with the empty bin then stumbled and hit his head on a wooden fence.
The 39-year-old returned to his house but was later found unresponsive after falling asleep.
Robbins previously admitted a charge of culpable homicide.
He was originally charged with murdering Mr Barrie, but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Judge Lady Scott told Robbins: "This is a tragic case. Your actions caused the death of Mr Barrie.
"He was only 39 years of age. You have taken his father from his young son."
Lady Scott said she was satisfied that Robbins' culpability in the circumstances of the case was low and that there was no serious violence or any intent to cause serious injury.
The court was told Robbins had been walking home and was "intoxicated and generally noisy".
Advocate depute Leanne Cross said Mr Barrie got out of bed and went to a bedroom window and the two men began a "heated exchange" for several minutes.
Mr Barrie went into the street to confront Robbins, who pushed him on the shoulders with both hands.
Ms Cross said: "The deceased stumbled back a bit and both men started throwing punches at each other."
Deep regret
Robbins punched Mr Barrie on the head and body and pushed him into a bush in a front garden.
Mr Barrie tried to get up and was halfway to his feet when an empty blue wheelie bin was thrown at him.
Ms Cross said: "The wheelie bin landed on the deceased's back.
"It caused him to fall forward and hit his head off a wooden beam which was part of a low fixed dividing fence."
Mr Barrie was helped back into his house and attempts were made to persuade him to go to hospital, but he did not want to go.
He fell asleep and was later found to have stopped breathing and could not be resuscitated by paramedics.
Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said: "He (Robbins) deeply regrets the circumstances of the whole incident.
"He wishes he had simply walked away when this encounter began."