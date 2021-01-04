One dead and two children in hospital after Spittal of Glenshee crash
- Published
One person has died and two children have been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Perth and Kinross.
The one-vehicle collision happened at about 16:20 on Sunday on the A93 at the Spittal of Glenshee.
A 23-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene of the collision and two children - aged five and seven - were flown to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.
The 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.
Police said the road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.