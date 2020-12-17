BBC News

Man and company charged over farm wall collapse deaths

image captionTwo other men were seriously injured in the incident

A company and a 60-year-old man have been charged in connection with the death of two men who were working at a site near Falkirk.

Peter Walker, 53, from Blackburn, West Lothian, and Paul Henderson, 48, from Grangemouth, died when a wall at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross collapsed.

The charges follow a joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive.

Two other men were seriously injured in the incident in May 2019.

