Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Dundee
A man has died after being hit by a car in Dundee.
William McIntosh, 68, was struck by a Blue Mazda 6 on Logie Street at its junction with Lochee Road at about 16:20 on Sunday.
He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, but died.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said they were keen to speak to a taxi driver who may have witnessed the incident, and are also seeking possible relevant dashcam footage.
Sgt Gordon Dickson said: "This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support William's family at this difficult time.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers."