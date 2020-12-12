Teenager seriously hurt in A9 crash at Dunblane
A teenager has been seriously hurt after his car came off the A9 and crashed into a tree near Stirling.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Queen Victoria School junction at Dunblane at about 07:30.
The 19-year-old, who was driving a blue Peugeot, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where his condition is described as serious.
The southbound carriageway was closed while police carried out inquiries, but has since reopened.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, and urged people to contact police on the non-emergency line.